Gram flour can be commonly found in your kitchen. So, next time when you happen to incorporate it into your daily diet, don’t forget to thank it as it can provide you with a host of health benefits. According to a study, gram flour is abundant in linoleic and oleic acids which are vital unsaturated fatty acids. It also contains riboflavin, niacin, folate, and beta-carotene. Along with beauty benefits, gram flour can also help you to fight many diseases. Just read on to know more.

It can help you to lower your cholesterol: According to an Australian study, gram flour is jam-packed with fibre and polyunsaturated fatty acids which can bring down your cholesterol. Furthermore, it not only lowers your cholesterol but it can also increase good cholesterol.

It can help you to manage your diabetes: According to the American Diabetes Association, gram flour can be beneficial for the patients suffering from diabetes. It is fibrous and can slow down the absorption of the blood sugar by reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes.

It can be beneficial for your heart health: It is loaded with vitamins, minerals, and fibre and can promote good cardiovascular health. Moreover, a report by the University of Cincinnati observed that since gram flour is abundant in essential nutrients it can prevent heart problems.

It can help you to battle the bulge: According to a study conducted in the year 2010, the fibre and protein content in gram flour can help you to lose weight.

It can help you to deal with anaemia: Yes, you have heard it right! It contains iron and can help you to produce blood cells which supply blood to the cells in your body. It can also enhance your metabolism.

It can help you to prevent colorectal cancer: A Mexican study observed that consuming gram flour can help you to keep colorectal cancer at bay. According to the American Institute for Cancer Research, it is loaded with saponins and lignans which can protect you from colorectal cancer.

It can help you to get rid of fatigue: Do you feel fatigued very often? Is it hampering your quality of life? Are you unable to do your daily chores with ease? Then, switch to gram flour. The fibre content in gram flour can help you to get rid of fatigue. Just include it in your diet.

Note: Don’t go overboard. Eat it in the quantity recommended by your expert.

