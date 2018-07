Gherkin which contains water in large quantities is a variety of cucumber and is used to make pickles and salads. It helps us to stay hydrated and eliminates toxins from our body. Consumption gherkin can help you to relax and rejuvenate as it helps you to maintain a normal body temperature. The veggie which is bitter in taste is loaded with vitamins and minerals. It contains calcium, magnesium, manganese and other nutrients which can help you to become strong and strengthen your immunity. Adding gherkins to your salads or pickles can help you to keep your health problems at bay as it contains calcium which is essential for your teeth. Here, we unearth the many benefits of this wonderful veggie.

Good for your digestive system

The Gherkin is jam-packed with fibres and it should be incorporated in your diet on a daily basis. Intake of fibrous foods can improve your digestion and will keep your stomach related problems at bay.

For strengthening your muscles

Your body needs silica to help you to build strong muscles. So, if you wish to improve your muscle health, you can opt for gherkins.

Want a glowing skin? Go gherkins

If you go out in sun frequently and you are suntanned then applying gherkin juice to the skin can help you to get rid of it. It can also be used to treat many skin disorders as it contains ascorbic acid.

Can help you to maintain healthy blood pressure levels

Gherkin contains a large amount of potassium which can help you to maintain a healthy blood pressure. Potassium can also aid digestion and can keep muscles, stomach issues and fatigue at bay.

Improves your vision and promotes good bone health

Vitamin A is vital or enhancing vision, bones and the production of white blood cells. It can also help us to fight bacteria which can make you fall ill. So, if you include gherkin in your diet, you may be able to lead a healthy life.

Go for this yummy salad

Gita Ramesh, Jt. Managing Director, Kairali Ayurvedic Group has come up with a healthy salad recipe to help you to improve your well-being. Try it right away!

Beetroot and gherkin salad

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

1 beetroot, large

4 gherkins

1 green chilli, small, finely chopped

1/2 tsp lime juice

Salt to taste

Some coriander leaves, freshly, chopped

Method

Steam the beetroot and gherkins. Peel the beetroot and cut into strips. Put into a bowl.

Slice the steamed gherkins and add to the beetroot strips.

Add the green chilli, lime juice and salt, toss well.

Serve garnished with great coriander leaves.

Image Source: Shutterstock