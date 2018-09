Who doesn’t need a good health tip to begin the day, right? Well, researchers from the University of Helsinki, Helsinki University Hospital and the Karolinska Institutet have come up with an extremely use tip that will change your morning washroom time. According to researchers, brushing your teeth regularly and maintaining a good oral hygiene could be a key factor in preventing the risk of cancer!

In one previous study published in the British Journal of Cancer, the researchers found indicators of the bacteria, treponema denticola in tumours in the gastrointestinal tract. The particular bacteria cause periodontitis, a tissue inflammation around the teeth and has been linked to oral cancer. Its presence in the gastrointestinal tract led the researchers to believe that it’s connected to pancreatic and other types of cancers too.

In another study published in the International Journal of Cancer, the researchers studied 70,000 Finnish individuals to find that the enzyme activates other enzymes in the body that’s used by cancer cells to invade healthy tissues. The bacterial virulence factor was found to have the ability to spread from the mouth to elsewhere in the body, proving that periodontitis has a clear association with death due to cancer.

The fact that a bacterium found in the mouth can cause cancers all over the body should be reason enough to take preventive steps against periodontitis, suggest the latest researchers. Timo Sorsa, a professor at the university said that the preventive measures will prove cost-effective for society in the long run.

So, make sure you brush your teeth twice daily and go for those mouthwashes as well because maintaining a good oral hygiene as early as possible can not only ensure healthier mouth but a healthier body too!