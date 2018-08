Breakthroughs in medical fraternity have miraculously changed lives of many. This is another wonder story of Mona Randolph, now 82, a polio survivor from the US who has been living on her iron lung since she got diagnosed with polio in 1956 when she was just 20. At that time, she could not be vaccinated (the vaccine was invented just a year before) as doctors thought she was too old for it. Randolph happens to be one out of three iron lung users in the US. The 700-lb device has kept her alive and made her breathe for the last 62 years, states a recent media report.

The same report highlights that when Randolph had gone to the hospital in Kansas City 62 years back with massive headache, a fever and breathing difficulty, doctors had put her in an iron lung. She reportedly said: “They happened to have one in the basement because people were not using them much then.” Since then, the iron lung has been her soul mate.

While she survived the polio virus and did not have to use the iron lung for a couple of years, she resorted to iron lung once again when she faced difficulty in breathing in the 1980s and it has been there with her since then, for the last 36 years. Yellow submarine is what she has named her iron lung and she takes an hour and help of her husband and another aide to get into the 6-foot-long device six nights a week.

Although the device does not cover her head, Randolph’s entire body goes into the machine that helps her breathe by using negative pressure to expand and contract her chest and lungs, highlights the media report.

According to her, old is gold. The old iron lung brings more relief to her than the more modern CPAP machines, she reportedly said.

