when left untreated, gonorrhoea infections could spread to the scrotum, prostate, testes, and to the blood too © Shutterstock

Here’s a not so good news about STDs – India has third largest HIV epidemic in the world! And other STDs are on the rise too. In fact, for men, gonorrhoea is becoming increasingly common. And a study suggests that gonorrhoea range between 3 per cent to 19 per cent among STD clinic patients across the country.

Experts say that when left untreated, gonorrhoea infections could spread to the scrotum, prostate, testes, and to the blood too. And the infection could possible result in infertility.

However, gonorrhoea is treatable with antibiotics, and clears up within several days of treatment. Just keep in mind to go for regular STD testing to stop the spread. There are a few who do not show symptoms, but there are some tell-tale signs. Here they are…

Discharge from the penis: Discharge is the most common sign of the infection. It may be thin or thick, depending on your health. According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, men may experience discharge within two weeks of being infected. Although colour and consistency may vary, but discharge is not normal at all. You should head to the doctor immediately.

Your butt itches: Gonorrhoea can also affect your rectum, which may cause anal itching and discharge or blood. Experts says that some men might experience diarrhoea and pain when going to the bathroom.

A sore throat: Here’s a vital info for you! You can get gonorrhoea from oral sex too. It is believed that some men who develop gonorrhoea in the throat do not shown any symptoms. However, there are a few who may experience a sore throat and swollen lymph nodes.

Pain or swelling: There are some men who may not have initial symptoms when they contract gonorrhoea. But once the infection spreads to surrounding areas, like the scrotum and testicle, they could develop an inflamed epididymis, which would then be accompanied with pain in the groin area.