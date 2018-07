Starvation can invite a host of health problems. Read on to know more about what happens to your body when gone into starvation mode.

When the body is deprived of the essential nutrients it requires for proper function and survival, that is when starvation occurs. One can get side effects if the body does not get the essential nutrients that come from food and liquids. People often starve to lose weight and this, in turn, can be harmful for their well-being. Furthermore, it can wreck your mental and physical health. It may permanently damage your organs and can affect your ability to carry out your daily chores. Know about its side-effects.

Here are the side-effects of starvation

Starvation can cause malnutrition which can further lead to other nutritional and mineral deficiencies like anaemia, night blindness and so on.

You may also get dehydrated: If you fail to drink water, you may get dehydrated. Dehydration can also lead to constipation and dry skin. So, make sure you drink a lot of water and also sip on other healthy fluids. As your electrolyte balance can be disturbed by dehydration and starvation.

Starvation can upset your menstrual cycle: Yes, you have heard it right. Body processes tend to slow down, as starvation can lead to organ damage and that can stop your menstruation.

Your body’s physiological process is slowed down due to starvation and it can also upset the balance of essential vitamins in the body due to which you can faint or feel dizzy.

You can be subjected to high blood pressure due to starvation and malnutrition. Your blood pressure can spike and may other vitamin deficiencies can cause due to the lack of vital nutrients like potassium, iron, and calcium and so on.

Starving can make you feel depressed as it can affect your cognitive abilities. It can make you feel irritable, angry and anxious.

A word of caution: Don’t starve yourself and seek your expert’s opinion before going on any specific diet. Don’t take your health for granted. Eat a well-balanced diet and stay healthy and hearty.

