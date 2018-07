In the recent times, we hear people saying that they are sensitive or allergic to gluten. Non-celiac gluten sensitivity (or simply gluten sensitivity) is nothing but how your body reacts to the consumption of gluten. Gluten is a mixture of two proteins named as prolamins and glutelins that, together with a starch are ingredients of different cereal grains. Some common examples of gluten are oats, wheat, barley, rye etc. Of these, wheat is the most widely used gluten.

Let’s think about it, this means you can’t eat pizza, bread, beer, soy sauce, burger, ketchup or even something as basic as chapatti. Isn’t that scary? Yes, it is.

What is Non-celiac gluten sensitivity?

This is a real pain when you suffer from it. We say so because it affects every system of your body- right from the digestive system to brain fogs, joint pains, skin problems to name a few. Do you experience joint pain? You could be gluten sensitive. If you have skin rashes, you could suffer from gluten sensitivity. If you suffer from epilepsy, you could be sensitive to gluten. If you suffer from depression, you could be sensitive to gluten. Phew! So you understand it is a major illness. We list down some serious symptoms of gluten sensitivity:

• Constipation

• Stomach ache

• Bloating

• Fatigue

• Brain fog

• Migraine

• Rashes or eczema

• Flatulence

• Anxiety

• Epilepsy

So if you are following us, we’re sure you understand that the symptoms are all over the place. Here are 3 neurological and 3 psychological symptoms of gluten-sensitivity to watch out for:

Neurological Effects: Gluten may affect your nervous and balance system.

Peripheral Neuropathy:

This is nothing but a weird tingling in your feet and fingers. This pinch-and-needles like sensation stems from the damage of nerves in your extremities. Those who suffer from non-celiac gluten sensitivity could suffer from high levels of peripheral neuropathy.

Epilepsy:

Epilepsy occurs when your neurons or brain cell activity is disturbed. Gluten plays foul in this case. This abnormal activity in the brain could lead to seizures and unconsciousness.

Gluten Ataxia:

Of all the neurological conditions caused by gluten sensitivity, this is one of the worst. In this condition, gluten consumption causes your body to attack its own tissues. Here, your immune system attacks your own cerebellum. The cerebellum is the part of the brain that is responsible for coordination. This damage could be irreversible.

Psychological Effects:

Schizophrenia:

If you have seen someone suffering from Schizophrenia, in all means you may have noted that doctors advice eliminating bread from his or her diet for effective recovery. Ever wondered why? Although there is no concrete evidence why it is helpful but, a majority of studies and exerts alike observed that when gluten-free diets are prescribed or consumed by a schizophrenic, he responds well to the medication.

Bipolar disorder:

Majority of those who suffer from gluten sensitivity are observed to suffer from bipolar disorder.

Dementia:

In a book named, ‘Grain Brain’, author and neurologist Dr David Perlmutter has blamed gluten protein present in wheat, barley and rye for declining brain health of those suffering from dementia. He added that he prescribed grain-based carbs, especially gluten to his patients and even found desirable results.

He goes on to say that wheat is bad for the brain health of almost everyone. He blames the increase in blood sugar to grain consumption. This consumption, causes insulin resistance, metabolic syndrome, diabetes and an intellectual decline that could cause dementia.

So, wake up and reach out for help if you find yourself with any of the above conditions.

Image Source: Shutterstock