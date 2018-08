Radish is rich in vitamins, folic acid, and anthocyanins and can improve your overall well-being. It is also loaded with dietary fibre and can improve your digestion. The wonder veggie will also help deal with skin disorders. Here, we tell you how radish can help you to get radiant skin.

It can hydrate your skin: Radish has good water content and can keep your skin well-hydrated.

Radish has good water content and can keep your skin well-hydrated. It can keep skin diseases at bay: The royal veggie is abundant in antioxidants and vitamin C which can tackle skin diseases and inflammation.

The royal veggie is abundant in antioxidants and vitamin C which can tackle skin diseases and inflammation. It can instantly refresh you: We are not joking! Radish is loaded with Vitamin C, phosphorus, and zinc and can help your skin to look fresh.

We are not joking! Radish is loaded with Vitamin C, phosphorus, and zinc and can help your skin to look fresh. It can cleanse your skin: If you apply smashed radish on your face it can help you get clear skin.

If you apply smashed radish on your face it can help you get clear skin. It can treat skin disorders: Radish has disinfectant properties which can help you to cure acne, pimples stings and insect bites.

Radish has disinfectant properties which can help you to cure acne, pimples stings and insect bites. It can help you to get rid of dead skin cells: Has your skin become dull and dry? Then, radish can be your saviour. This magnificent veggie can exfoliate your skin and help you get rid of the dead cells on your skin.

Has your skin become dull and dry? Then, radish can be your saviour. This magnificent veggie can exfoliate your skin and help you get rid of the dead cells on your skin. It can banish your wrinkles and deal with premature ageing: It is abundant in vitamin C and can safeguard your skin from the oxidative damage which takes place due to free radicals. It fights signs of ageing like wrinkles, age spots, fine lines and so on.

