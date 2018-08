Build-up of pressure within the eye that causes damage to the optic nerve is known as glaucoma. The pressure inside the eye rises and fluid is built-up inside the eye. The optic nerve and other parts of the eye may get damaged, leading to loss of vision, if the pressure is left uncontrolled. Eye injuries, Myopia (nearsightedness), high blood pressure, prescription drugs, and other eye-related illnesses and diabetes can cause glaucoma.

If you experience symptoms like vision loss, redness in the eye, nausea, vomiting, eye pain and so on you should seek immediate medical help. Your doctor may use prescription eye drops, laser surgery, or microsurgery to treat it. You can treat glaucoma naturally too.

Here are some of the natural ways to tackle glaucoma

• Eat foods which are high in carotenoids: Include oranges and yellow vegetables in your diet as they are loaded with vitamin A. Also, eat antioxidant-rich foods like kidney beans, cranberries and dark chocolate.

• Eat fresh fruits and vegetable juices: Fruits and vegetables are loaded with antioxidants and will help to improve your eye health.

• Cherries and blueberries: They fight free radicals that can damage your peepers.

What you shouldn’t do

• Avoid eating foods that cause a reaction

• Cut down on caffeine as it can reduce the blood flow to the eyes.

• Give up on alcohol as liver toxicity can lead to eye problems.

• Eating sugar loaded foods can be harmful to your eyes and can put you at the risk of diabetes and glaucoma.

• You should also avoid foods like pasta, bread and potatoes.

Regular eye check-ups are necessary too.

