We all know the benefits of eating fish. But Jewfish (Ghol fish) is a delicacy. This fish is one of God’s best creatures. Recently, two Palghar fishermen caught a ghol fish, which fetched them Rs 5.5 Lakh on the next day, making it the costliest fist netted along the Mumbai- Palghar coastline.

Jewfish is flat-shaped, have brown skin and wide eyes, also have a black dot on the side of his body. Jewfish meat has a savoury taste and is white clean, smooth. Therefore, the meat of the Jewfish is more widely sold in the form of fillets in the market. Jewfish (Ghol fish) is prized in East Asia for the medicinal properties of its internal organs. In fact, the scientific name of the black croaker of the ghol fish is know as Protonibea diacanthus and it is also known as ‘the fish with a heart of gold’. Ths skin of the fish is recognised as a good source of high-quality collagen, which can be used in the manufacture of cosmetic products, medicines and functional food.

The nutritional content of this fish is also high, some of the compounds found in jewfish are Iodine, Omega 3, iron, taurine, magnesium, fluoride, DHA, selenium, EPA, etc.

Here are some benefits of Jewfish (Ghol Fish):

Lower high blood pressure

DHA and EPA not only beneficial for infant growth. There are are also good for people with high blood pressure.

Improve intelligence in infants

Intelligence of infants can be improved by eating foods with lots of omega 3 content in it. One type of fish mostly contain omega 3 is Jewfish. This has benefits for the growth of brain cells and also increases the intelligence of babies.

Reduce the production of inflammatory particles

Omega 3 also reduce production of particles which cause inflammation in the body that can potentially harm the skin.

Prevent wrinkles and keep skin healthy

The collagen content in jewfish prevent wrinkles and also keeps the freshness intact in the skin.

Maintain eye health

This fish contains many vitamins, minerals, protein, etc. So eating jewfish can also maintain eye health.

Healthy digestion

Jewfish is one of the healthiest foods for our digestive system.

Tone muscles

Due to the presence of various substances or vitamins in jewfish, it is also able to contribute benefits to muscles.

