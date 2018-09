If you find it difficult to wake up in the morning, even though you wish to do so then do not worry as you are not the only one facing this problem. Most of us experience difficulty in getting up early, and this is because of our disturbed sleep, tight schedules, unhealthy food, and many other factors.

If you refer to any Ayurvedic book for the perfect solution to this problem, the first tip that it will give you is to wake up 45 minutes before sunrise, during Brahma Muhurtha. This Ayurvedic tip helps in synchronizing your body with the rhythm of the sun. However, there are other ways to get up early in the morning and which Ayurveda suggests, we have mentioned here.

Have a light dinner

Yes, try to have light dinner. Avoid having oily food or sweets which makes you feel heavy and lazy. A light dinner will help you make you feel light and help you to get up early in the morning.

Drink a glass of water before going off to bed

Drinking a glass of water before going off to sleep won’t harm you. In fact, this will make your bladder fuller and will force you to wake up early with an urge to urinate. However, do not drink a lot of water especially if you are diabetic, or suffer from frequent urination problem.

Do not keep the clock near your bed

Do not keep your alarm close to your bed, this is the best way to wake up early in the morning. Doing this will prevent you from hitting the stop button and going back to sleep. To turn off your alarm you have to get up.

Take a bath with cold water

After waking up just try to take a cold water bath. This will make you more alert by awakening your senses, and increase your concentration.

Do not stay on your bed once you wake up

Avoid staying on the bed once you get up as it might put you back to sleep. So get away from the bed as soon as possible and make it a habit.