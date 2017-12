Everyone wants a clear growing skin when you walk down the aisle. But how do you achieve that as skin issues are giving you nightmares. Fret not! There is a lot you can do to sort out your skin woes and glow like a goddess on your wedding. Here are some quick fixes, suggested by Dr. Prabhu Mishra, ceo, co-founder, StemGenn, that you could resort to look ravishing.

Moisturise more: Moisturising creams, which rehydrate the top layer of the skin and seal in the moisture, should be the first weapon in your beauty cabinet to combat dry skin and get the glow back. Find a moisturiser that’s oil-based- oil creates a protective layer on the skin that retains more moisture and use it liberally every day before your D-day. Apply while the skin is still damp to seal in the moisture. Almond oil is also an effective moisturiser.

Say no to soap: Soaps, especially perfumed soaps, strip away natural oils. Say no to soap till Diwali. Use hydrating cleansing milk. Better still, use a wheat bran and malai paste to scrub and clean your face. If you just can’t do without soap, choose a moisturising one. Always use a soft towel for your face.

Don’t forget sunscreen: Busy with the wedding shopping? Don’t forget to slather sunscreen. Apply generously on your face and your hands before stepping out in the sun. Reapply frequently if you are doing extended wedding shopping. Here are 5 natural home remedies to look beautiful this wedding season.

Keep well hydrated: Drinking water helps your skin look youthful. Water is good for your overall health and this is reflected in your skin tone and texture as well. Your benefit from the fluids you drink is passed on to your skin making it soft and supple.

Retinoids can help: Worrying about your dark circles? You think they will mar your Diwali brightness.Use retinoids. They stimulate the production of collagen. Regular use of a retinol cream till Diwali will reduce the dark circles. Cucumbers, tomatoes, potatoes, are also excellent solutions for getting rid of dark circle. Another simple home remedy is using cold tea bag. Repeat the remedy twice a day to get rid of dark circles. But remember, nothing works without discipline. Be regular; be persistent with your skincare regime. Here are 15 yoga poses to a beautiful bride.

CO2 laser treatment: In addition to the above general fixes, you could opt for CO2 laser treatment to rejuvenate your skin and restore its youthfulness. It is, today, a popular cosmetic option for retexturing and tightening facial skin. So you can say bye bye brown spots, hello pink baby skin this Diwali. The best part is that the downtime is just about 5 days so you are well in time for Diwali!

Lipokraft treatment: If your problem is deeper — acne and scars -nothing to worry;there are good solutions available. LIPOKRAFT is an advanced treatment that reduces scars using Adipose Derived Stem Cells. The LIPOKRAFT Skin Rejuvenation treatment is a holistic and natural procedure to restore skin youthfulness. This treatment helps restructure new skin, allowing skin lesions to get gradually reduced and be replaced by fresh skin. The USP of this treatment is that it simple and painless and confidence boosting. At the end of it, you acquire healthy, smooth and glowing skin.

