With a fall in the cost of genome sequencing, researchers have suggested that all newborns should be sequenced at birth, facilitating a lifetime of personalised medical care, according to a recent ANI report. Researchers from the Hastings Center said that doctors should recommend parents to take help of direct-to-consumer genetic sequencing for screening their newborns.

Josephine Johnston, one of the researchers, reportedly said: “Genomics is a powerful tool, but the results it returns are still not fully understood and have not been proven to advance health outside of very specific clinical situations. The recommendations embrace the use of genomics to aid in the diagnosis of sick newborns, but they draw a sharp distinction between that kind of focused clinical use and population screening.”

While targeted or genomic sequencing can become the clinician’s tool assisting in the diagnosis of asymptomatic newborns and providing an enhanced medical management, researchers say that genome-wide sequencing should not be used a universal, public health screening tool for newborns. The study has shown that sequencing the entire genome may lead to the return of genetic data of unknown or doubtful significance which may not produce any actionable result to diagnose a condition, states the media report.

It can usher in unnecessary complications that may need health resources for unneeded monitoring. Also, a universal genome-wide sequencing would shoot up the treating cost. The study was published in the Journal of Hastings Center Report.

Image Source: Shutterstock