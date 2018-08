If this new research is anything to go by, this looks like the biggest news in the healthcare space that has surfaced in recent times. Scientists at the Broad Institute and Harvard University have created a pathbreaking tool to calculate a person’s inherited risk for heart diseases, cancers, type 2 diabetes, chronic inflammatory bowel diseases and atrial fibrillation.

By monitoring the changes in DNA at 6.6 million places in the human genome, the scientists were able to identify that there are many more people who are at risk than the ones who go for the usual genetic tests, which take into account lesser genes during the test.

In the study that was published in journal Nature Genetics, it was reported that while the standard methods will identify just two out of 100 heart attack patients who have a single genetic mutation that place them at increased risk, the new tool will find 20 of them.

The researchers are now building a website that will allow anyone to upload genetic data and get their results. The new tool will also be able to find people at the low end of the risk range for the five diseases. The researchers tried the new algorithm on 20,000 patients and found that those who had a higher risk score for a heart attack were actually four times more likely to have had a heart attack than other patients.

However, there are concerns about how the genetic test will be used. And who can get the test done. And moreover, will the people make lifestyle changes after getting their results!

Image source: Shutterstock