Genetics, food addiction, side effects of certain medications can cause obesity. The worldwide prevalence of obesity nearly tripled between 1975 and 2016. The World Health Organization (WHO) stated, "In 2016, more than 1.9 billion adults aged 18 years and older were overweight. Of these over 650 million adults were obese. In 2016, 39% of adults aged 18 years and over (39% of men and 40% of women) were overweight. Obesity is becoming a growing matter of concern."

According to research, though genes can cause obesity one can keep it at bay by doing some physical activity and following a healthy diet. Furthermore, people should cut down on carbonated beverages, alcohol, sweets as well. Though, obesity requires a timely intervention and follow all the instructions given by your doctor without fail.

According to a study conducted in 2014 study, Hu and his team found that people with genetic predisposition to obesity were likely to become fat if they consumed fried foods than those people with same genetic characteristics who rarely fatty foods. So, don't regard yourself as doomed if you are genetically susceptible to obesity.

In the year 2011, involving more than 200,000 people to examine the effects of exercise on those with an FTO gene variant, the researchers examined the data from numerous studies. It was found that active adults who had the gene variant and who were physically active showed a lower risk of obesity than those who were inactive. The impact of genetics was reduced due to regular exercising. Therefore, being physically active like yoga is essential to fight obesity and maintain a healthy weight. Moreover, it can also help you to strengthen your immunity and improve your overall well-being. So, if you are on the heavier side just start exercising and refrain from eating junk food.

According to researchers, there has to be done more to see if there is any variant which can protect obesity. The interplay between genes and the environment will also be examined. According to HU, overall genes may have weak effects but in certain groups of people who are exposed to certain environments, the effects could be stronger. Experts are also looking at whether compulsive eating behaviour can be affected by the gene.

Remember: Say goodbye to unhealthy lifestyle and adopt a healthy lifestyle is must to stay healthy and hearty.

