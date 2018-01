“Your work will speak for you”. Many of us might have heard about this common saying but hardly ever tasted the success of it. But this saying proved to be true for a woman from Himachal Pradesh. A health worker, Geeta Verma make it to the 2018 WHO (WOrld Heath Organization) calendar only because of her sheer dedication and hard work. Hailing from Sapnot village of Karsog Tehsil, Geeta achieved the special mention for ensuring hundred percent coverage of vaccination in her area of operation. The campaign was to immune children in remote villages under the measles and rubella programme. Here are 10 vaccines recommended for your child.

Reaching out to everyone assigned to her in campaign was not a easy job. She not only travelled long distance but also faced a hard time managing and sticking to her work. However, she overcame every obstacles as she passed through the tough terrain and ensured immunisation was delivered to the most needy on time. According to a report by TOI, she walked and rode her motorcycle to remote corners to immunize children belonging to nomadic communities, sometimes trekking through treacherous terrain in September last year, when the programme was launched in the region.

The Chief Minister of the state, Jai Ram Thakur also congratulated Verma for her achievements and said it was a matter of pride for the state that a woman health worker found mention in the WHO calendar. Thakur exhorted all employees to exhibit similar commitment and zeal to serve the people with dedication.

Image Source: Shutterstock