When changes are made in your digestive system to help you lose weight by limiting how much you can eat or by reducing the absorption of nutrients, or both, it is called a gastric bypass. If you are facing serious health consequences or when your diet and exercise fail to give you positive results, that is when the gastric bypass is done.

Roux-en-Y gastric bypass known as gastric surgery is a weight loss procedure to help you shed those excess kilos. Avoid confusing it with other weight loss procedures like a duodenal switch, endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty and so on.

This surgery is done to help you to maintain a healthy weight and keep health issues like heart disease, sleep apnoea, stroke and diabetes at bay which can arise due to obesity. Even though, gastric bypass isn’t for everyone. You will have to meet certain guidelines to undergo this surgery. Also, after the surgery, you will have to make some permanent lifestyle changes like following certain eating habits and exercising regularly to keep yourself in top shape.

Following a gastric bypass diet will help you to allow your stomach to heal. You will also get used to eating food in the minimal quantity that your smaller stomach can easily digest. It will also help you to avoid putting on weight and you may also not get any side-effects.

The first day: Immediately after surgery, you will be allowed to drink liquids. You can have unsweetened juice, Milk (skim or 1 per cent), broth and so on.

When you are able to tolerate liquids, you can have pureed foods after a few days: Cooked vegetables, eggs, beans and so on. Don’t eat and drink at the same time.

Cooked vegetables, eggs, beans and so on. Don’t eat and drink at the same time. After eating pureed foods for a few weeks, if you eat soft foods if your doctor gives you a go-ahead: You can eat cooked vegetables which can be chewed easily.

You can eat cooked vegetables which can be chewed easily. Solid foods: After about eight weeks, you can eat solid foods. You can start eating solid foods to see which foods you can tolerate.

To avoid vomiting or nausea you should say bye-bye to these foods: Carbonated beverages, nuts and seeds, popcorn, fried and spicy foods, bread and so on.

It will take 3-4 months for you to start eating a normal diet. Remember that you should chew your food thoroughly, and avoid intake of fatty and sugary foods. Consult your expert to know about the foods which are best for you.

Image Source: Shutterstock