One of the best parts about any festival is the food that’s prepared to celebrate it! When it comes to Ganesh Chaturthi, there’s ukdiche modaks or steamed modaks. These are sweet dumplings made with jaggery, coconut and rice flour and ghee. These also have some aromatic Indian spices that add a delicious flavour. One the day of Ganesh Chaturthi, 21 modaks are prepared and presented to Lord Ganesha as they are his favourite food. These are then distributed among family members and guests as Prasad. Of course, you must not overeat. The ghee, coconut and jaggery content in modaks can lead to weight gain if you overindulge in them. These delish little dumplings are not just high on taste they are high on nutrition too. Here are some health benefits of ukdiche modak:

1) Ukdiche modak has jaggery in it. Jaggery, unlike sugar, is not about empty calories. Jaggery helps ease digestion thus preventing constipation and regulating bowel movements. It is also a great source of iron, it helps flush out toxins from the body and improves immunity. But be cautious while eating and don’t go overboard just because it is healthy. You must remember the calorie count of jaggery: 4 kcal/gram.

2) Coconut, one of nature’s best gifts to mankind, is an important part and the main stuffing of modak. Coconut is good for your heart because it improves the cholesterol ratio and protects your arteries from damage. With low sodium and high potassium content it is also good for high blood pressure. It also keep blood sugar in control, eases digestion, keeps you full because of fibre and makes your skin and hair healthy.

3) The outer covering of modaks is made of rice flour which goes perfectly with the jaggery and coconut. Traditional modaks are steamed, which keeps the nutrition of all the ingredients intact. You could also try making baked modaks.