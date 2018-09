Everybody loves gorging on modaks during Ganesh Chaturthi. After all, modaks are Ganpati’s favourite food. But in our quest to appease the elephant-headed god, we may overdo the consumption. There’s nothing wrong with eating modaks in moderation. Full of ghee, jaggery, coconut and Indian spices, these sweet dumplings are not unhealthy in any way unless you overeat. The idea is to thoroughly enjoy these modaks and not feel guilty after eating them. Try this recipe by Executive Sous Chef, Lokesh Jarodia, Novotel Imagica Khopoli.

Ingredients

For stuffing

• 1 cup Coconut ( grated)

• ½ cup Jaggery

• ¼ tsp Green cardamom

For dough

• 1 cup All-purpose flour

• ¼ cup Rawa

• Salt

• 1 tbsp Oil

• 3-4 tbsp Milk

• Ghee for coating

Preparation

Stuffing

• Put coconut in a pan, cook it for few minutes.

• Add jaggery and cardamom powder mix it well.

• Remove from fire and keep it aside to cool down.

Dough

• Take an all-purpose flour, rawa, salt in a bowl.

• Add a tablespoon of oil and mix well.

• Add milk and knead into a smooth dough.

• Cover the dough with a damp muslin cloth and keep aside for 10 to 15 minutes.

Preparation of modak

• Divide the dough into small balls

• Flatten the ball with you palms, roll the flatten ball with the rolling pin into 4-inch diameter circle. Keep the edges little thinner than the centre part.

• Place a spoonful of stuffing in the centre of the dough, apply some milk to the edges with your fingertips.

• Fold the edges with the help of your finger or use the modak shape mould.

• Grease a baking pan with oil or ghee and place the modaks in it. Coat the modaks with ghee.

• Bake in an oven at 180 ℃ degree Celsius for about 20 minutes till their colour turns golden.

• Then take them out on a plate and let them cool a little.

• Serve warm.