Ukdiche modaks or steamed modaks are extremely healthy. These dessert dumplings, popularly served as Prasad during Ganesh Chaturthi, are made with rice flour, jaggery, grated coconut and ghee. Steamed modaks require little ghee or oil and are thus low in calories. You can add a variety of different Indian spices to make it healthier and tastier. You must try making this healthy Ukdiche Modak recipe at home. But, let’s face it, eating the same modak throughout the 10 days of Ganesh Chaturthi can get a bit boring. Whether it is your own home or any of your relatives’, you know that you will be served with a couple of steaming hot modaks upon your arrival. This year, why not try to be a little innovative with modak recipes. Try these unique fillings for modak and treat your guests and Lord Ganesh to them too!

Dark chocolate: You could mix grated dark chocolate, chocolate syrup or dark chocolate shavings with coconut and even in the rice flour. This will make it even more nutritious as dark chocolate is known to lower high blood and LDL cholesterol, prevent heart disease, stimulate endorphins and provide many other health benefits.

Whole wheat flour: You need to make atte ka halwa. Heat 2-3 tbsp of ghee and add atta or whole wheat flour. Cook it till you get an aroma. Now add a mixture of crushed jaggery and water to the atta. Mix thoroughly. Add cardamom powder and stir again. Now cool this halwa. Now take the halwa as filling in the rice flour covering and steam.

Mixed dry fruits: Crush dry fruits like almonds, pistachios, cashew nuts, walnuts and others. Add this to the desiccated coconut filling. Stuff it in the rice flour covering and steam. Dry fruit modak is ready to eat.