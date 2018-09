Treating your guests to lavish meals during festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi requires tons of efforts and time. It’s a challenge to make something innovative that your guests have never tried before and that they will remember for the rest of the year. This year, try making this sweet and healthy Almond and Honey Shrikhand by Chef Kunal Kapur for dinner or lunch. Shrikhand is made with hung yoghurt. Yoghurt is full of calcium and vitamins that promote healthy bones and nails. Yoghurt is a probiotic which contains vitamin B12 and microorganisms that help in the growth of gut bacteria. This helps facilitate proper digestion. Even those who are lactose intolerant can have yoghurt as lactose, a protein present in milk, is converted into lactic acid in curd that makes it easy to digest. Honey is great for improving immunity and fighting off infections. Almonds can help prevent heart diseases, reduce bad cholesterol, make your skin and hair healthy and impart tons of other benefits. In order to make this shirkhand low in calories, you can try using low fat yoghurt.

Almond and Honey Shrikhand

Serves 2

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: nil

Ingredients

1& 1/2cup Hung yoghurt

3 tbsp Almonds (toasted & crushed)

3 tbsp Honey

1 tbsp sugar

½ tsp Cinnamon powder

1 tsp saffron water (optional)

Method

Blend yoghurt, saffron water and honey and pour in small glasses.

Fill half the glass and add toasted and crushed almonds.

Pour a little honey and a pinch of cinnamon. Repeat the process and form layers.

Garnish with sliced pistas, cashew nuts and other dry fruits.

Serve chilled.

Nutrient Analysis