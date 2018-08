Do you feel excruciating pain in your shoulder, when you wake up I the morning? Beware! It can be frozen shoulder. A shoulder condition that limits your range of motion is known as frozen shoulder or adhesive capsulitis. “Scar tissue develops over time when the tissues in your shoulder joint become thicker and tighter. Due to which the joints located in your shoulder will not be able to work properly. You may exhibit symptoms like swelling, pain, and stiffness and it will be difficult for you to carry on with your daily chores. You may suffer from this condition if you belong to the age group of 40-60. Hormonal imbalance, diabetes, injuries, weakened the immune system and illnesses can cause frozen shoulder,” says Dr Sachin Bhonsle, Senior Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, Fortis Hospital Mulund.

Treatment: “A frozen shoulder can be cured with physical therapy. To regain the lost motion you may have to stretch your shoulder joint. Since most people with frozen shoulder can improve their state without surgery just you will have to take that extra care and attention. If physical therapy fails to help you to get back on track, you may have to undergo surgery. You may have to do arthroscopic surgery in which using a camera a small cut will be made in your shoulder which will help you to remove the scar tissue. Before deciding on many procedures you should consult your doctor. So, a timely intervention can help you to tackle this condition,” says Dr Sachin Bhonsle.

He adds, “It is important to remember that good controlling diabetes is essential in the resolution of not only frozen Shoulder but also to prevent multi-system complications of diabetes.”

Along with physical therapy and medication, these exercises will also help you to deal with the condition:

Pendulum stretch: By relaxing your shoulders, stand and lean over . your affected arm should hang down. In a small circle, try to swing your arm. Perform 5 repetitions. Increase the diameter of your swing, as your symptoms improve.

Cross-body reach: This can be done by sitting or standing. To lift your affected arm at the elbow, use your good arm. Gently press your shoulder. Hold on to the position for 15 seconds by stretching your shoulder.

Outward rotation: With your elbows at a 90-degree angle close to your sides, hold a rubber exercise band between your hands. You should rotate the lower part of your affected arm outwards and hold on to the position for 5 seconds.

