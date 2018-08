Flu can give you a tough time and it can deteriorate your quality of life. Furthermore, you may not be able to perform your daily chores with ease as it is taking a toll on your health and you may find it difficult to strike a work-life balance. For example: Is your boss annoyed with you as you are postponing your important meeting for two days as you are suffering from flu? Or is it your wife’s birthday and do you feel sorry about not taking her out for dinner as you are down with flu? Don’t worry; just follow these home remedies along with the medications prescribed by your doctor.

Those who have a depressed immune system or nutrient deficiencies can easily catch flu and cold. Caused by the influenza virus, flu is a contagious respiratory illness and it can spread from person to person through the air.

If you are suffering from flu, you may exhibit symptoms like fever, cough, runny nose, fatigue, headache, diarrhoea, vomiting and so on and people from any age group can suffer from it. To tackle it, your doctor can prescribe antiviral drugs and vaccines. Also, you may be required to take the influenza vaccine. Moreover, there are a few home treatments which you can opt for.

Vitamin C: Eating foods rich in vitamin C can strengthen your immune system so eat fruits and veggies loaded with vitamin C.

Eating foods rich in vitamin C can strengthen your immune system so eat fruits and veggies loaded with vitamin C. Zinc: Eating foods loaded with zinc like beans, nuts, cereals and so on can strengthen your immunity and it has an antiviral effect which can help you to treat flu and cold.

Eating foods loaded with zinc like beans, nuts, cereals and so on can strengthen your immunity and it has an antiviral effect which can help you to treat flu and cold. Probiotics: Include it to maintain a good gut health and enhance your immunity.

Include it to maintain a good gut health and enhance your immunity. Don’t avoid blowing your nose: Yes, this is one of the common mistakes which people commit. Don’t swallow back your mucus. Just blow gently and wash your hands.

Yes, this is one of the common mistakes which people commit. Don’t swallow back your mucus. Just blow gently and wash your hands. Rest, rest and rest: Just lie down and you will feel good and energized and this will also aid a quick recovery from flu.

Just lie down and you will feel good and energized and this will also aid a quick recovery from flu. Gargle with salt and water: It can help you to rest your sore throat and can make you feel better. Just take a pinch of salt and put it in the warm water and gargle.

It can help you to rest your sore throat and can make you feel better. Just take a pinch of salt and put it in the warm water and gargle. Go for hot soups: It can relieve your nasal congestion and can help you to stay hydrated.

It can relieve your nasal congestion and can help you to stay hydrated. A steamy shower is what you need: Yes, you have heard it right! It can calm you down by relaxing your nasal passage and tackle cold.

Image Source: Shutterstock