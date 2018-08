Why should the youth have all the fun, especially if you know the secret to gain freedom from growing old? On this I-Day, let us learn about ways of defying age and staying young. Do not let a number determine your freedom of mind and heart. Stay young and healthy by following these simple tips. Happy Independence Day to you. Live your freedom without letting your age determine it. Here are some unconventional ways of staying young even while your hair grows grey!

Solve crosswords to keep your brain young: Try out solving crossword puzzles as studies show that they work wonders in improving your mental ability. Even children’s puzzles would also do. They keep your brain alive and active and help you get a stronghold on your memories. Brain aerobics or brain exercises too will help you quite a deal in this.

Get back to your childhood and learn a new language: It is not as tough as you are assuming it to be. Learning a new language can be fun. Try out for some super easy courses available online. You can even take help of your grandchildren while you learn a new language. Try and learn at least one new word everyday. That enriches the brain’s language centres and prefrontal lobes and also enhances your understanding of the world.

Make use of your weaker hand: Age may lead to making your body parts weaker. However, that does not mean you keep them inactive. Try and use your weaker hand to stir tea or write or draw or comb your hand may be. It might give you the same feeling that you had while you started doing all these for the first time holding your mother’s hands.

Turn your mood on with music: Have your own music playlist, turn up the volume and listen to it. Studies suggest that it increases the feelings of your well-being and keep your mind in happy state. In fact, if possible, try and sing your favourite songs aloud. Studies show that the music that you enjoy can activate your brain.

Reduce caffeine and alcohol consumption: Drinking a lot of tea, coffee or alcohol can be harmful for health. Fill your cups with green tea or water instead. Researchers say that green tea works magic in terms of reducing chances of breast cancer, boost metabolism and help a great deal to prevent Alzheimer’s disease. In fact, it is now being tested for its capability to abate bladder, colorectal and lung cancer recurrence as well.

Have sex: You need to be stress free and you can try all ways like yoga and meditation and more. However, sex is one of the best ways to relax and relieve yourself from stress. Now just because your age is climbing up the pillar does not mean you need to give up having sex. Enjoy a pleasurable sex with your partner and keep yourself and your significant other young and youthful.

Image Source: Shutterstock