On Wednesday, a woman dies of dengue in North Kolkata. This is the fourth case, earlier this deadly disease has already claimed the life of 3 people. According to the Millenium Post report, the name of the woman was Krishna Hazra, she was a housewife. Over the past few days, the woman was suffering from a fever. She was the resident of Muraipukur area in Manicktala, North Kolkata. Hazra was admitted to a local nursing home 4 days ago. Later, her condition deteriorated in the hospital. According to the sources, for a few days, the doctors at the hospital decided to keep the patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). However, on Tuesday night the patient died. The death certificate issued by the private hospital says the victim died due to multi-organ failure after she caught dengue. However, the state Health Department is yet to confirm the reason for her death.

On Tuesday, another incident took place where an 11-year-old boy died of the same disease at a private hospital in Kolkata. He was a resident of Peary Mohan Sur Lane in North Kolkata, died of dengue at a private hospital at Anandapur. He had been suffering from high fever for the past few days. Another boy, Narayan Shrestha, a 10-year-old boy, a resident of Duttabad road died of dengue at a private hospital on EM Bypass on August 30.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has decided to introduce a special award for puja organisers for creating awareness to prevent dengue as deaths due to dengue is increasing in the city. The KMC health department will award seven puja organisers based on the steps taken to make people aware of the disease.