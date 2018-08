Getting into a new relationship is no big deal. In fact, the jump from dating to starting a new relationship is always exciting. You want to take your relationship to the next level, thus you need to talk about a few things with your partner. But being completely transparent in the beginning might hamper the relationship in the long run as you don’t know him or her completely. Thus, you should keep mum about few things initially. Here are a few things which you should disclose if you are in a new relationship.

Passwords

People nowadays share password details with their partners, but it is weird. You may think that providing password details might make your bond stronger. But remember you will provide him or her to access all your information. And finally, your partner might just end up being jealous about certain things and start fighting with you. So, it is always better to keep your password details confidential.

Previous relationship details

Obviously, tell your partner about your past relationships, but avoid telling them everything in detail. Nobody like to hear about their partner’s past relationships. If you tell your partner about every move from the past, it might lead to overthinking. As well as he or she might become judgemental towards you.

Family problems

When we share our problems with our partner it feels good. But if it is about your family, think thousand times before uttering a word against your family because they are the one who matters to you the most. Before you start telling about your family problem to the new one, take a step back and analyse whether it would be appropriate or not. Think that at any moment this information could be used against you. First get to know the person, take your time and then perhaps open up.

Finances

Don’t rush into letting your partner know about your bank details like FDs, salary, investments, benefits, etc. Sharing your financial details might lead to many complications in the relationship. So, try to be a little too cautious in the beginning.

