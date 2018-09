Do not neglect your back fat! Those flabs on your back might be associated with low carb tolerance, insulin resistance and high testosterone. If you have back fat, you are at the risk of PCOs, diabetes, and infertility if you have back fat. You must exercise the back muscles and eat healthy to get rid of back fat. Back muscles support your back and spine, also strengthen your shoulders and improve posture. Here are 4 exercises which are best to get rid of back fat.

Wide grip lat pulldown

Step 1: On the lat pulldown, hold the bent part of the overhead wide bar attached to the pulley. Pull it down and

Step 2: Sit straight facing the machine, keep our knees underneath the pads, chest out, core engaged, shoulders rolled back and feet flat on the ground. Then pull down the overhead wide bar.

Step 3: Lean back slightly and pull down the rod with your elbows flexing and moving first down and then back until the rod almost touches your upper chest.

Ste 4: Release the rod slowly until your hands are fully extended up. Practise 3 sets of 10 reps.

Lying lat pullover

Step 1: With your knees flexed and feet flat lie down flat on the mat in the ground.

Step 2: In each hand hold a lightweight dumbbell and by fully extending your hands bring them right above your chest.

Step 3: Touch the dumbbells, chest out, shoulders rolled back, and keep your core engaged. This is your starting position.

Step 4: Breath out and from over your chest to over your head (not forehead)move the dumbbells.

Step 5: Breathe in and bring your hands back up directly above your chest. Practise 3 sets of 10 reps.

Bent over row

Step 1: In each hand hold a dumbbell and stand straight with your feet close together.

Step 2: Bend forward, look straight, push your hips back so that your spine stays long, open your chest, flex your knees a little, roll back your shoulders. This is your starting position.

Step 3: Keeping your core engaged, flex your elbows and partially curl your arms. Simultaneously, pull your upper arms back until your elbows reach just behind your shoulders.

Step 4: Then bring your arms back to the starting position. Practise 2 sets of 10 reps.

One arm dumbbell row

Step 1: Place your right knee and right hand on a flat bench.

Step 2: Keep your palm flat, spine in line with your buttocks,

Step 3: Place your left leg a little wider than shoulder-width apart, and left knee bent a little.

Step 4: Pick up the dumbbell with your left hand. Keep your left hand extended downward, and loosen up your neck.

Step 5: Look down, keep your shoulders pinched back and keep your core engaged. This is the starting position.

Step 6: Flex your left elbow and pull the dumbbell up till it almost reaches your armpit.

Step 7: Slowly, lower your hand to the starting position.

Step 8: Practise the same with the opposite hand after completing one set.