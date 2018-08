In case you have thought that Foot Hand and Mouth Disease can only affect children, you are widely mistaken as doctors across the globe are seeing an increasing number of Foot Hand and Mouth Disease among adults recently. They say that the disease is not just spreading among infants, toddlers but are also affecting the adults. Also, it has been observed that the incidence of this condition swings up with schools going back to session, indicating, a majority of patients are contracting the infection at schools, according to a recent media report.

“Because it will sweep through a community, I think it’s important for families, schools and community leaders to realize we have this right now, particularly at the beginning of the school year,” reportedly said Dr Scott Norton, the chief of Dermatology at Children’s National Medical Center in Washington DC. As per the media report, he added: “We don’t want to have any outbreaks as these kids all get together once again, so I would like to get the word out that this is something we are seeing a lot of here in mid-August.”

The coxsackievirus, an extremely contagious virus is responsible for causing Foot Hand and Mouth Disease that tends to affect children below the age of 5. Due to large number of teens and adults getting infected this year, the doctors have included even high schools on high alert along with the play and primary schools. Fever, irritability and red rashes on palms, soles and red blister like lesions in and around the mouth which may or may not be painful are most common symptoms of Foot Hand and Mouth disease.

Speaking about how the disease spreads, a doctor reportedly said: “It’s transmitted through oral and nasal secretions. So, if a child sneezes or coughs on someone, that can transmit it. It can be transmitted directly through contact with mini-blisters on the skin and the virus can also be transmitted through soiled diapers.”

Lack of maintaining appropriate hygiene and being around with infected kids are primarily causing adults to get infected as well, say doctors.

