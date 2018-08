Are you planning to go to a party and smoke hookah with your friends? Beware! It can be hazardous to your health. Specially made tobacco that comes in different flavours, such as apple, mint, cherry, chocolate and so on, is smoked through a water pipe known as hookah. Though, you may feel you are cool after doing this but, smoking hookah can wreck your health. Hookah which is also known as shisha/ goza/ hubbly bubbly is popular amongst the youngsters. Here, we tell you how smoking hookah takes a toll on your health.

Dehydration: If you don’t load yourself with water before smoking hookah, you may get dehydrated.

Lightheadedness: If you smoke hookah, while smoking or after the activity, you may feel dizzy.

Headache and nausea: Those who smoke hookah may get a headache due to flavoured hookah that can affect your brain. Your head will also pain if you exert more pressure while inhaling the pipe. Soon after you finish smoking, you may feel symptoms like nausea and get fever as well.

A cross-sectional study -Measuring the acute cardiovascular effects of shisha smoking conducted by the Journal Of The Royal Society Of Medicine stated, “The participant’s acute heart rate, blood pressure and carbon monoxide levels were seen to rise significantly after smoking shisha.”

Want to quit smoking hookah? Follow these tricks

Take up a sport of your choice: Engage yourself in activities which you like. You can play soccer, cricket or pursue your hobby.

Do household chores: If you don't have time to exercise, you can also do your household chores which will help you to stay active and fit.

Seek help: Talk to your friends, family and approach the support groups to help you to get rid of your hookah smoking habit.

You can go for counselling: You will be able to think positive and quit smoking hookah if you go for a counselling session.

Avoid hookah smoking sessions: At the social gathering see to it that you don't go near people who smoke hookah. Be optimistic and patient if you want to give up smoking. Follow a well-balanced diet which is loaded with fruits and veggies.

