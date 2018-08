We all know how breakfast is important for our health. And of course, we feel hungry in the morning. But eating is not just eating foods, the goal is eating healthy. There are certain foods which may wreak havoc on your health if you eat them on an empty stomach. Thus, you should know how to improve digestion and how to achieve maximum benefits from the foods that you eat early in the morning. But before that, you should know which foods one should avoid on an empty stomach. Here is the list for you.

Sugary drinks or foods

In the morning we love to drink a large glass of sugary fruit juice. But very few of us know that excess sugar on an empty stomach can harm your pancreas and liver over the long run. Sugary foods and drinks may also make you feel bloated.

Spicy foods

On an empty stomach eating spicy foods with loads of chillies and spices may hamper the stomach lining which can lead to cramps and acidic reactions. They can trigger indigestion as they are pungent in nature.

Citrus fruits

If fruits are eaten at the right time they are always considered to be healthy. But eating fruits like mango, guava, pineapple, etc. on an empty stomach may increase acid production. Even too much fructose and fibre in citrus fruits can also slow down your digestive system if eaten on an empty stomach.

Coffee

Drinking a cup of coffee makes you feel energetic in the morning. But consuming coffee on an empty stomach may lead to acidity. Caffeine stimulates the secretion of hydrochloric acid in the digestive system which causes gastritis.

Aerated drinks

No matter what time of the day it may be drinking aerated drink is not good for your health. And if consumed on an empty stomach the carbonated acids mix with the stomach acids causing various health issues like gas, bloating and nausea. It might lead to stomach cramps or pain as well.

