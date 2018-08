Chemotherapy is the use of anticancer drugs which are meant to stop or slow those rapidly dividing cancer cells in one’s body. The drug can be used to destroy cancer cells. These are the chemotherapy delivery methods: Orally (in the form of a pill or liquid), intravenously (can be infused in the vein), topically (in the form of a cream) and injection. The chemo targets cancel cells but during the process, it can also damage the healthy cells which can cause side-effects like nausea, vomiting, hair loss, fatigue and many more. So, here we tell you about the precautions you should take.

During chemotherapy, the medications given to the cancer patients are very strong and they can affect your ability to carry out your daily chores. The medications are given to the patients to kill the cancer cells in their body. The drugs can be toxic and they tend to cause abnormal changes in the DNA, skin irritation, can affect the development of the unborn baby and many more.

The person who will give you the drugs will have to wear special gloves. Separate plastic containers will be there to dispose of syringes, IV tubing and many more things which are used during the chemotherapy. So, the patient will have to start taking the precautions as soon as he/she goes under chemotherapy and the patient should continue taking the precautions unless he completes his chemotherapy.

Patients undergoing chemo should follow these guidelines

• See to it that no one comes in contact with your urine and faeces. Flush properly after using the loo. If you are at home, make sure no one uses your toilet.

• If you vomit, make sure that is cleaned thoroughly.

• Any items used by the patient should be discarded by following a proper process of packing it in the box and then throwing to make sure that one doesn’t come in contact with the items.

• In case, someone comes in contact with the body fluids of the person undergoing chemotherapy, he/she should wash the area thoroughly and talk to a specialist regarding the same.

• Patients who undergo chemotherapy should wash their hands frequently which can help you to keep infections at bay.

• Patients who suffer from nausea and vomiting during chemotherapy should eat small and light meals and should hydrate themselves. They should avoid spicy, oily and fatty foods and should meditate and relax.

