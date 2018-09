If you have a higher metabolism it can help you to quickly burn the calories and shed those excess kilos. If your metabolism is high it can energize you and make you feel better and active. So, just follow these essential tricks and feel good.

Load up yourself with protein: For a few hours, eating food can increase your metabolism which can be termed as the thermic effect of food (TEF). It results due to extra calories necessary to digest, absorb and process the nutrients. If you consume proteins it can increase your TEF and you will refrain from overeating.

You can drink cold water: Yes, you have heard it right! According to a study, drinking 0.5 litres) of water can boost your resting metabolism and to top it all if you drink cold water, you will be able to burn more calories. It can fill you up and lose weight as well.

You can do a high-intensity activity: High-intensity interval training (HIIT) can help you to quickly burn the calories and increase your metabolic rate. According to a study, over-weight young men who performed a high-intensity exercise for 12 weeks found their fat to be reduced by 2 kgs.

You can lift heavy objects: Building muscle can help you to increase your metabolism. According to a study, women who did resistance training were able to maintain their muscle mass and metabolism. If you want to boost your metabolism you can lift weights.

You can opt for caffeine: According to studies, coffee contains caffeine which can boost your metabolism. Furthermore, it can also help you to lose weight.

The take-home message: If you make these healthy lifestyle modifications you will surely be able to boost your metabolism and stay fit and fine. So, what are you waiting for just get, set and go!