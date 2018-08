Sleep disturbance and insomnia can be an indicator of many illnesses. According to a report by the National Institutes of Health, it is estimated that around 30% of the total general population complains about sleep disruption and over 10% have been associated with symptoms of daytime functional impairment consistently, with the diagnosis of Insomnia. Insomnia is a problem that can affect adults, elderly and children alike.

Not being able to sleep can be quite bothersome for an individual. Though sleeping pills are not the first line of treatment to treat insomnia, many people are prescribed these pills due to multiple reasons. “Sleeping pills may help you fall asleep easier, or help stay asleep longer, or both. The risks and benefits of various prescriptions for sleeping pills can differ,” said Dr Mohammed Shakeel, HOD-Emergency and Trauma, Fortis Hospital, Kalyan.

It is, hence, very important to follow these tips before you take sleeping pills, even if it is under expert advice:

 Get a medical evaluation: Before taking sleeping pills, one must visit the doctor for a thorough examination. Often your doctor may be able to find the cause for your insomnia.

 Do not take a sleeping pill until you’re off to bed: Always wait to take a sleeping pill until you have completed all your activities for the day, just before you plan to go off to sleep.

 Take your sleeping pill when you can get a proper amount of sleep: Take a sleeping pill only when you know you can get a proper amount of sleep (that is at least 7 to 8 hours). “Do not take pills if you need a small nap (for example while travelling),” cautioned Dr Shakeel.

 Watch out for side effects: In case you feel drowsy or sleepy during the day or if you experience any other significant side effects, consult your doctor about changing your medicine or weaning off your pills, immediately.

 Avoid excessive consumption of alcohol: Remember, never mix alcohol and sleeping pills. Alcohol might increase the sedative effects of the pills, making you feel giddy or confused. If combined, it can lead to decelerated breathing or unresponsiveness. Also, alcohol can actually cause insomnia.

 Take sleeping pills strictly as prescribed by your doctor: Some sleeping pills are for short-term use only; don’t take a higher or prolonged dose than prescribed. If the initial dose does not work or show any positive effect on your sleep, do not take more pills without consulting your doctor.

 Quit carefully: Follow the dosage instructions given by your doctor. You might have some short-term rebound insomnia for few days, even after you stop taking the sleeping pills.

Image Source: Shutterstock