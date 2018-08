Many people opt for fluoride free toothpaste while some ignore the negative side and just focus on the positive side of this natural ingredient, that is cavity prevention. Few believe that fluoride can cause tooth decay. But this can be an entirely false information. According to Wish TV reports, dental health experts are worried about the fact that many people are using fluoride-free toothpaste. They believe that skipping the most important ingredient, fluoride is basically leaving them at greater risk of cavities.

However, most toothpaste already contains fluoride. While health authorities consider fluoride as a cavity blocker. But very often the toothpaste marketers say that fluoride-free toothpaste also prevents cavities.

Damien Walmsley, a scientific adviser to the British Dental Association and dentistry professor at the University of Birmingham reportedly said, “It’s really important to debunk this idea that brushing your teeth stops decay. You need to have the fluoride.”

Normally, dentists recommend fluoride for cavity-fighting because the idea of just brushing teeth doesn’t prevent cavities.

A fluoride is a mineral found in oceans, groundwater or calcium deposits in phosphate rock. It is one of the crucial ingredients for toothpaste as it is believed to protect the teeth from decay.

Dentist J. Leslie Winston, oral care director for Crest-toothpaste maker Procter & Gamble, reportedly said, “Despite a large body of scientific evidence, there are growing numbers of consumers who believe that all toothpastes are the same and that as long as you clean your teeth effectively with a toothbrush or other device which cleans in-between the teeth, you can prevent decay.”

Image Source: Shutterstock