With the rise of influenza flu and various kinds of flu in the world, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has now recommended everyone to get their flu vaccines by end of October. A vaccine that was not being used since 2015, FluMist has made its comeback this year. Earlier, CDC has stopped recommending this as it did not protect patients against H1N1 strain. However, now, FluMist has been reformulated.

“The nasal spray is available,” said Dr Tom Hu reportedly. “Typically it can give you some coverage and protection against the flu but not as much as the flu shot itself.” This vaccine could be had by everyone who is over 6 months. Dr Frederick Faust, a local pediatrician with Ozarks Community Hospital, reportedly said that flu shots and FluMist both are equally effective. The difference is in how they are made and work in the body, along with the age groups that can get each.

What is the difference Flu shots and FluMist ?

Flu shot is an injection that contains a dead flu virus. It works on the immune system through the blood in your body. Almost everybody can take these shots, even kids as young as six-months-old, as prescribed by doctors.

Whereas, FluMist is a nasal spray that contains a live virus. It works through the mucous in your body. However, for this, the patients must be at least 2-years-old and must be prescribed by a doctor.

Dr. Faust reportedly added, “Don’t be afraid of the flu vaccine, I’ve never known the flu vaccine to kill anyone, I’ve known lots of patients who have died of influenza,” said Faust.