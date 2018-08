Working out is always fun! But if you want to try some new workouts then pilates is ideal for you. It is the best exercise for reducing lower back pain and building a strong core. This exercise was developed by Joseph Pilates during World War I. However, even after so many years, all the fitness enthusiasts practise Pilates regularly. And most importantly anyone can practise Pilates. You can achieve all the benefits if you practise Pilates for 10 to 45 minutes daily.

It is a combination of simple exercises done repeatedly to help build a strong core. Pilates strengthens the muscles of your glutes, abs, back, and chest. It includes a mix of ballet, callisthenics and yoga. And as a beginner, you must practise few easy pilates workouts. Here we have listed a few pilates workouts which you can practise easily to get a strong core.

Mermaid

Step 1: First you need to kneel down on a mat.

Step 2: Push your weight to the right by resting your hips on the floor.

Step 3: Keep both the legs folded but very close to your hips.

Step 4: Lift your right hand straight and place your left hand on the mat.

Step 5: Keep your elbow flexed, and palm flat on the mat.

Step 6: Slowly bend to your left and feel the stretch.

Step 7: Stretch twice and then change sides.

Step 8: Repeat the same on the opposite side.

Saw

Step 1: To start, sit on a mat, keep your legs extended and mat-width apart,

Step 2: And keep your arms straight out to your sides.

Step 3: Engage your core, twist to your left and try to touch your left foot with your light palm.

Step 4: And pulse three times.

Step 5: Twist back up to the starting position.

Step 6: Repeat the same on the other side as well.

Criss Cross

Step 1: Lie down on a mat.

Step 2: Place your hands on the back of your head, and gently lift your head. And lift your legs simultaneously so that they are at 30 degrees with the floor.

Step 3: Flex your right knee and bring it closer to your chest.

Step 4: At the same time, twist to your right and bring your left elbow close to the right knee.

Step 5: Get back to the starting position.

Step 6: Repeat the same on the other side.

Rolling like a ball

Step 1: Sit on a mat with your knees flexed, and place your feet close to each other.

Step 2: Place each hand on each foot.

Step 3: Lift your feet off the floor, keep your knees hip-width apart, and look at your knees. (This is basically the starting position.)

Step 4: Push yourself back and roll on your back until the back of your shoulders touch the mat, and your knees are close to your nose.

Step 5: And then push your body back up to the starting position.

Front plank

Step 1: Start with table pose, get on all your fours. Keep your feet pointed out.

Step 2: Engage your core and extend your right leg back.

Step 3: Flex your toes to support your lower body.

Step 4: Extend your left leg back, flex your toes, and balance your body.

Step 5: Hold this pose for 20-30 seconds.

