A recent study from Canada has established that the genes in your body can determine how your heart rate and blood pressure retort to the exercises you do. And that in turn may act as an early for cardiovascular problems in the future.

The researchers said that exercises respond differently to different people, but nobody had studied the reason for the same. However, in this study, published in The Journal of Physiology, the scientists found that genetic differences in receptors found in skeletal muscles are the reason for difference in responses.

For the uninitiated, receptors are the specialised cells group which responds to the changes in the environment. The team of researchers found that when there are two common genetic mutations in receptors found in skeletal muscle, it leads to higher blood pressure during exercise compared to people who did not have them, particularly in men.

For the study, done by researchers from the University of Guelph, Canada, the team measured heart rate and blood pressure of 200 healthy young men and women before and during a handgrip exercise. And also analysed their DNA for genetic risk factors. And after the test it showed that the effect of genetic modifications in the skeletal muscle receptors was significant.

Study author, Philip J Millar, said in the study, “This research suggests the presence of these receptors can contribute to larger blood pressure responses during exercise — a risk factor for future problems with the heart or blood vessels.”

“It is important to examine why we saw this difference mainly in men, and to understand the specific mechanisms behind how these genetic variants influence their heart rate and blood pressure responses to exercise,” Millar concluded in the statement.