Yami Gautam was seen all smiles outside a Mumbai court to prep for her role as a lawyer in Batti Gul Meter Chaalu. The Vicky Donor actor plays a pivotal role in the film that stars Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. The actor’s Instagram is proof that she is a fitness fanatic! Here’s a sneak-peek into what she does to maintain her hot bod!

1) Pole Dance: Pole dance is an excellent form of exercise. When you do it, it trains your upper body and arms. The dance involves balancing, twirling, climbing, spinning- hence, improving posture, hand-body coordination and upper body strength. Read: Race 3 actor Jacqueline Fernandez’s pole dance and handstand will take your breath away!

2) Elliptical: Hands down, this is one of the most favoured exercises by actors. If performed rightly, under trained supervision- it can be of great help. This total body workout helps in cardiovascular functioning, weight loss and strength building.

#fitness #hustle #toneitup #hellyes A post shared by Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) on Feb 23, 2018 at 3:24am PST

3) Dumbbells: This weight training exercise is very popular these days. It is highly trusted for body-building, flexibility as well as to trust cardio-respiratory fitness. This full-body workout includes multi-planar movements that help in strength building. Read: Know your exercise: Dumbbell shrugs

Image/Video source: Instagram/ @yamigautam