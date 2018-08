You have been exercising daily for the past 6 months and also remain focused on eating right. However hard you try, somehow you aren’t able to achieve your target of losing weight. Does this seem like a familiar problem? Perhaps the manner in which you are exercising is incorrect.

What does working out correctly mean?

When it comes to fitness, you need to get certain things right:

A pre-workout meal is as important as a post-workout meal.

What you wear while you are exercising is also important.

Stretching exercises or warm-up exercises cannot be missed.

Keep yourself fully hydrated.

Train under an expert supervisor and not just follow blind trends.

Having said all this, there are some common mistakes that people often commit. Here are 4 of them:

Not staying hydrated: This one is a commonly seen one. It is often believed that drinking water while exercising may cause stomachache. But trust us, this is not the case. Drinking adequate amount of water before, during and after a workout session is important. Water regulates your body temperature and lubricates your joints. It plays an important role in transporting nutrients to all parts of your body in order to keep you energetic and healthy. When you don’t drink enough water while exercising, your body won’t be able to function fully. Moreover, this dehydration may make you feel tired, dizzy and give rise to muscle cramps. Skipping the pre-workout meal: Now, this is a fairly simple concept. Your body needs fuel to function fully well. When you don’t fuel your car, how do you expect it to move? Unfair, right? So is the case with your body. A poor pre-workout nutrition will cause gastrointestinal symptoms like nausea and all of this, in turn, will affect your endurance. Skipping the warm-up exercises: Ever wondered why your gym trainer is hellbent on you performing stretching exercises when they seem so futile and insignificant to you? So here’s the thing. Those sessions that you have been missing or wanting to skip are actually the game changers.“During an exercise session, there are chances of lactic acid accumulation or so. To avoid this as well as to avoid the delayed muscle sourness, we recommend warm-up sessions. They help in improving the blood circulation before activity. And after the activity, they help in relaxing the muscles,” said Pooja Udeshi, Sports Nutritionist, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute. Not maintaining a proper posture: It is important to maintain the right posture when you want to get adequate results. When you do seemingly simple exercises like squats, you need to make sure that you are maintaining the right posture. An incorrect posture while doing squats, for example, can result in anterior cruciate ligament tear, which does not heal on its own and requires a surgery.

Therefore, when you do exercise, do it the right way.

