Johnson & Johnson Medical India today announced the launch of its state-of-the-art Johnson & Johnson Institute on Wheels. This is a unique mobile training centre designed to build the surgical skills of doctors, nurses, and para medical staff to address the demands of today’s health care delivery system and provide better outcomes to patients of India.

Aligned with the Government of India’s ‘Skill India’ mission, the mobile surgical training center was inaugurated by Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Hon’ble Minister of Science & Technology, Government of India who was welcomed by Mr. Sushobhan Dasgupta, Managing Director, Johnson & Johnson Medical India & Vice President, J&J Orthopaedics, AsPac at an event held in New Delhi.

With only 6 doctors and 13 nurses per every 10,000 people, the demand for well-trained healthcare workers in India far surpasses the current supply especially as the country’s health challenges move from acute, communicable diseases to non-communicable chronic diseases. This is where continued education for healthcare professionals plays a crucial role in training and helping them acquire knowledge on advanced technologies and techniques.

This unique mobile training centre will combine comprehensive educational programs to harness the size, reach, technological resources and rich healthcare experience of Johnson & Johnson to enhance human health in India. It will travel to various medical colleges and teaching hospitals across the country to train budding & practicing surgeons and para medical staff on specialities including general surgery, laparoscopic surgery, gastrointestinal surgery, cardio thoracic surgery, orthopaedic procedures, neurology, gynecology, colorectal, head and neck, pediatric, urology, infection prevention and OT management. Hands on training using latest technologies will be provided by faculty members comprising of experienced doctors and surgeons.

“At Johnson & Johnson Medical India, we are committed to supporting the government’s ‘Skill India’ program through the delivery of educational programs to healthcare professionals for improving the standards of care in this country”, said Mr. Sushobhan Dasgupta, Managing Director, Johnson & Johnson Medical India and Vice President, J&J Orthopaedics, AsPac. “With the launch of the Johnson & Johnson Institute on Wheels, we hope to train 25,000 surgeons across 400 towns in the next five years”.

In the last 25 years, Johnson & Johnson has trained over 250,000 healthcare practitioners including doctors, nurses, and healthcare technicians across various specialties in India through the company’s three Johnson & Johnson Institutes located in Mumbai, Delhi, and Chennai. The honorary faculty members attached to these institutes are thought leaders from various surgical and medical specialties across the country.