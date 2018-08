On Thursday, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases have announced that the first clinical trial of a live, weakened Zika vaccine in humans has begun. Zika is a disease which is mainly spread by mosquitoes. Zika virus is mainly transmitted to humans from an infected mosquito’s bite or can be transmitted through sex. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) announced the start of a clinical trial of an experimental live, weakened Zika virus vaccine developed by scientists at the NIAID.

According to NIH, the trial will be done among 28 non-pregnant, healthy adults aged between 18 to 50 at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health Center for Immunization Research in Baltimore, Maryland, and at the Vaccine Testing Center at the Larner College of Medicine at the University of Vermont in Burlington. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases is sponsoring the trial.

According to the UPI.com report, 8 participants will get a placebo and 20 participants will receive the Zika vaccine. Until now several Zika virus vaccines are under trial but no licensed vaccines are available yet.

Participants will receive a diary card to record their temperature at home at certain time points after the vaccination. During the following six months, they will return to the clinic periodically to provide blood and other samples and for physical examinations. The researchers will test the blood samples of the participants to check whether they are developing antibodies in response to the experimental vaccine or not.

In Puerto Rico of synthetic DNA plasmid vaccine, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has finished a clinical trial. The results have not been announced for the synthetic vaccine, which is not made from bacterial cultures.

A weakened vaccine is created by reducing the virulence of a pathogen, but still keeping it viable. The virus, manufactured by Charles River Laboratories in Pennsylvania, showed promise in earlier tests in monkeys. The human trial is projected to take one year.

Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the NIAID director, reportedly said in a press release, “Zika virus infection remains a significant threat to pregnant women and their developing fetuses, and we can expect to see periodic outbreaks and cases in areas where Aedes aegypti mosquitoes thrive, NIAID remains committed to developing safe and effective Zika vaccines, and we are pleased to begin clinical testing of a live attenuated candidate.”

Image Source: Shutterstock