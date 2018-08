To prevent pregnancy in women below 18 and over an app has been designed to track fertility. This is the first ever pregnancy app and it has been approved as a contraceptive by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The Natural Cycles app designed to fast-track approval for new low-to-moderate-risk devices. It was approved as part of the agency’s new Digital Health Innovation Action Plan. To use the pregnancy app, a woman must take her temperature with a basal body thermometer every morning. A red light would warn if there is a risk of pregnancy and to use contraception. While a green light will notify it’s safe to have unprotected sex.

According to the Independent reports, Dr Terri Cornelison, assistant director for the health of women in the FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health said, “This new app can provide an effective method of contraception if it’s used carefully and correctly.”

He also said, “But women should know that no form of contraception works perfectly, so an unplanned pregnancy could still result from correct usage of this device.”

Even a vaginal ring designed by the global nonprofit research organization the Population Council has been approved by the FDA on Friday. The name of the vaginal ring is Annovera. According to the FDA, this is the first vaginal ring contraceptive that can be used for an entire year. The ring is soft and reusable, it combines a new progestin (segesterone acetate) with a widely used estrogen (ethinyl estradiol) to develop a single product designed to be left in place for 21 days and removed for seven days. According to the Population Council, Annovera is the first in a new class of contraceptives.

The Population Council mentioned on its website that this ring indicated to prevent pregnancy for up to a year and does not require refrigeration, which is particularly important for distribution and uses in low-resource settings.

Image Source: Shutterstock