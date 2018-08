Ananya Iyer, (22), a media professional, is a night owl. She often spends sleepless nights as she often finds it difficult to sleep. Ananya suffers from health issues like anxiety, migraine, fatigue, dry eyes and stress-induced thyroid. Her doctor has advised her to get a good night’s sleep in order to tackle her health problems.

There are many like Ananya who experience a decline in their cognitive function, headache and lack of attention due to poor sleep. So, don’t compromise on your sleep.

Replay your day in reverse: Are you stressed out due to your personal life? Just revisit your day in the reverse order. Try and remember what you did before sleeping, what you had for your dinner, about your office hours. Just retrospect.

Are you stressed out due to your personal life? Just revisit your day in the reverse order. Try and remember what you did before sleeping, what you had for your dinner, about your office hours. Just retrospect.

Use socks while sleeping: According to a Swiss study, warm feet and hands can promote better sleep.

Make your room cold: According to research, cold temperatures can help people to get a good night's sleep. So, just see to it that your room is cool.

Don't keep the clock in front of your eyes: Some people have a habit of continuously checking the time, avoid doing so. According to a study, if you check the time you can get stressed out and won't be able to sleep.

