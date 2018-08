Do you wake up in the middle of the night and watch TV or read a book because you cannot get a good night’s sleep? Do you just lie down on your bed and over think? Don’t worry, we tell you how to sleep quickly and well.

A good night’s sleep will help you to stay active and fresh. You will not feel fatigued and you will be able to carry all of your daily chores with ease. Lack of sleep can cause depression, hormonal imbalance and other chronic illnesses like diabetes and heart disease. Doing these 4 things can help you sleep better.

Go camping: To set your sleep cycle to the natural rhythms of night and day, camping can be a great way. If you are in the woods, your body will help you to soak in that natural sunlight and wake-up and sleep on time. This is because the body is in sync with the natural rhythm of sunlight. Our circadian rhythm (body clock) depends on exposure to sunlight.

Just hide your clock: Don’t panic if you lose track of time. Just, sleep peacefully. If you check the time constantly you may get stressed and you won’t be able to sleep properly.

Do a headstand? Doing a headstand can improve your body’s blood circulation and can cleanse and detox your adrenal glands which will, in turn, help you to think positive and become stress-free. You will be able to sleep peacefully. But remember, do a headstand under expert guidance.

Imagine you’re somewhere else: If you keep continuously tossing and turning in your bed, just take a mental vacation. Imagine yourself walking on the beach. This will make you calm and happy.

Image Source: Shutterstock