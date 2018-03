International Day of Forests 2018 is on March 21.

When was the last time you took a stroll in a park and enjoyed the cool breeze outside? If you are taking more than a minute to answer this question, then you must consider spending this weekend (either alone or with loved ones) in a park or garden. And if possible, make it a habit to either go for a morning walk every day in a park or take a stroll after dinner to feel the difference. The reason being, according to numerous studies, staying close to nature can help you to deal with obesity, stress and depression.

Dr Ramen Goel, Director, Bariatric and Metabolic Surgery at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai, says, ‘If you are obese and therefore depressed, then spending time in the open air and green spaces is a healthy idea. It is proved by research that people who live close to trees and green spaces are more likely to lead an active lifestyle and eat healthy than those who stay in a crowded city minus greenery. And hence, are less likely to be obese and depressed and also not be dependent on anti-depressants. So if you are feeling depressed or stressed, then it is wise to take up a hobby or indulge in an activity that requires you spend maximum time close to the nature. This not only improves your overall health by relieving stress and depression but greatly enhances the recovery from a condition or disease.’ Here are 5 yoga asanas that instantly make you HAPPY!

Here’s what research has to stay about spending time with nature.

1. Speeds up healing process post-surgery: According to a 1984 study published in journal Science [1], it is proved that spending time gazing at a garden and greenery can speed up the healing process post-surgery or infection. The study included participants who underwent a surgery and were assigned rooms with a window view of a natural setting. The participants facing a natural view showed speedy recovery than those facing a brick building wall. Not just this, the former participants needed significantly less pain medication and had fewer post-surgical complications than those facing a brick wall. You may also like to read about why walking on grass is good for your health.

2. Better mental health: A 2015 study published in the Environment International [2] reported that green spaces were associated with better self-perceived general health and better mental health. However, this is independent of the degree of urbanisation and the socioeconomic status. Moreover, another study [3] has proved that individuals have both lower mental distress and higher well-being when living in urban areas with more green space. Hence, if you want to live a happy and healthy life, make sure you spend most of the time in green spaces.

Dr Goel suggests that staying close to nature and greenery is not only a good weapon to keep your mental and physical health at peace but also helps you to fight obesity. To reap the benefits, make sure you take a walk every day in a park or spend quality time sitting and gazing at the green grass and trees. Also read about can homoeopathy help you in the case of depression?

References:

1. Ulrich RS. View through a window may influence recovery from surgery. Science. 1984 Apr 27;224(4647):420-1. PubMed PMID: 6143402.

2. Triguero-Mas M, Dadvand P, Cirach M, Martínez D, Medina A, Mompart A, Basagaña X, Gražulevičienė R, Nieuwenhuijsen MJ. Natural outdoor environments and mental and physical health: relationships and mechanisms. Environ Int. 2015 Apr;77:35-41. doi: 10.1016/j.envint.2015.01.012. Epub 2015 Jan 30. PubMed PMID:

25638643.

3. White MP, Alcock I, Wheeler BW, Depledge MH. Would you be happier living in a greener urban area? A fixed-effects analysis of panel data. Psychol Sci. 2013 Jun;24(6):920-8. doi: 10.1177/0956797612464659. Epub 2013 Apr 23. PubMed PMID:

23613211.

Image Source: Shutterstock