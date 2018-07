Frizzy hair can get unmanageable and it can annoy you. Your hair can become frizzy due to the lack of moisture and nourishment, humidity, using hairdryer frequently. Furthermore, using chemical-based products and increasing pollution can also make your hair frizzy. It becomes difficult for one to live with frizzy hair and it becomes more annoying if you are planning to go to a party or attend your friend’s marriage. To fight frizzy hair, follow a good hair care regimen. Here, we tell you some natural ways to help you to get rid of your frizzy hair. Read on to know more…

Banana: Your favourite fruit – banana can condition your hair when it is combined with honey. Banana also promotes hair growth and can help you to improve the elasticity and shine of your hair. You should take 1 ripe banana, 2 teaspoons of honey and 1/3 cup coconut oil/ almond oil. Add honey and oils to the mashed banana to form a smooth paste. Then, you should apply this mixture on your hair and scalp and after leaving it on for 20 minutes; wash your hair with a good shampoo and conditioner recommended by your dermatologist.

Honey: It can lighten and condition your hair. Honey is an excellent humectant and can help you to get a shinier and a thicker mane. Use 2 tablespoons of honey and 2 cups of warm water. Firstly, dilute the honey with water and apply it to your mane. Shampoo your hair after 20 mins.

Coconut milk: Can nourish and moisturize your hair. If you want smooth and strong tresses, then, coconut milk can be a boon for you. You will need coconut milk as per the length of your hair. Heat the coconut milk in the bowl and apply the warm milk on your locks. you can shampoo your hair after 25 minutes.

