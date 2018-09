The first thing that comes to your mind is probably a low-calorie diet plan or a rigorous exercise programme if you are trying to lose weight. Despite sweating out in the gym for hours and cutting down on fat and carbs if you still feel that you are not losing weight. Chances are that you’re not doing it the right way. Sometimes, some of the healthy habits can actually have reverse effects. Here are the healthy habits that are making you gain weight.

Not eating enough fat

Most of us think that eating fat will make us gain weight. However, fat is an essential part of your diet and vital for good health and weight. According to various studies, healthy fats can actually curb your appetite and reduce your calorie intake.

Using excessive olive oil

Olive oil is loaded with healthy fats and antioxidant. There are various health benefits of olive oil which includes improved heart health, reduced risk of certain conditions like diabetes, arthritis, etc. Incorporating olive oil into your diet is a healthy move but moderation is the key. Try using a measuring spoon to control portion size to maintain weight.

Sleeping too much

Lack of sleep can cause serious health problems, but too much sleep has been linked to an increased risk of diabetes and cardiovascular disease. Researchers have discovered that oversleeping can make you gain as much weight.

Eating a lot of fruits

Fruits are loaded with essential nutrients that are beneficial for your health. But do not go overboard, eat them in moderation. In fact, fruits have three to four times the amount of carbohydrates as vegetables. In fact, replacing some of the fruit in your morning smoothie with veggies is a smart way to reduce sugar and calories if you are trying to lose weight. Also, to increase your protein intake use skim milk or Greek yoghurt instead of juice in your smoothie.