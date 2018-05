Planning a baby is one of the biggest steps in a couple’s life. As many couples face fertility problems in India, this whimsical process of making a baby ends up becoming strenuous and stressful for many. However, even though some fertility problems are not preventable, there are certain vital actions one can take to help initiate new beginnings. Here are some tips that will ease such couples’ stress and take them closer to their dream of having a child.

– Eat healthy

Many people don’t focus on food, unknown to the fact that food and fertility are closely related. According to Dr Lavanya Kiran, Gynecologist, Narayana Healthcare’s Women’s and Child Institute, consuming a balanced nutritious diet rich in vitamins and iron can help your body conceive naturally.

Food like spinach, broccoli, whole grains, eggs, fish, and soya are recommended. Also, the intake of processed foods such as maida and sugar is to be limited.

– Be active and fit

Following a daily regime of doing moderate physical activity improves hormone balance, blood flow and maximizes the chances of getting pregnant, according to Dr Anil Prakash, Consultant at MMG District Hospital, Ghaziabad.

Avoid straining yourself in order to stay slim, instead maintain a healthy weight. Try brisk walking, light jogging, cycling and sports like swimming to help overcome infertility.

– Track your fertile days using a Fertility Monitor

There is a small window of day when women can conceive successfully. That is why it important for couples to educate themselves about their most fertile days as every woman has her own unique cycle which is controlled by their hormone levels. Therefore, using fertility monitors which identify up to 6 fertile days of your cycle can help you a lot.

– Reduce stress and anxiety

Letting yourself get affected by the constant pressure of starting a family can affect the chances of getting pregnant, added Dr Prakash. Stress and anxiety tend to reduce the release of fertility hormones and can even suppress ovulation. So, alleviate stress levels, try meditating or practicing yoga.

– Reduce caffeine and stop alcohol consumption

Cutting down on caffeine and eliminating alcohol can also improve your chances of conception, pointed out Dr Kiran. While moderate amounts of tea or coffee is safe, you shouldn’t have too much. Alcohol, on the other hand, is definitely a no by all means and can aggravate problems like irregular periods and lack of ovulation. (ANI)

Image source: Shutterstock