For women suffering from PCOS life could be really difficult because the condition is not restricted to just irregular periods, it affects a woman’s life in more than one way. Some common symptoms of PCOS are irregular or painful periods, delayed periods, an absence of menarche and debilitating pain during periods. The condition is marked with elevated levels of androgen or male sex hormone in the blood which make many of the physiological functions go for a toss. This hormonal imbalance can lead to weight gain, insulin resistance, anovulation, acne and infertility in women with PCOS. All of this can also lead to psychological upheavals in women.

PCOS as a condition that needs medical attention. Experts believe it needs a three-pronged approach — proper diet consultation, weight management and medication. Lifestyle management (diet and exercise) plays a crucial role and many people resort to natural remedies for the same. There are various studies that also say that some natural remedies can help women with PCOS overcome its challenges. Today we discuss three most common remedies that people reach out to manage PCOS and how it helps.

Fenugreek seeds: It is more than a seasoning agent and researchers have claimed that these tiny brown seeds have various medicinal and therapeutic properties time and again. A recent study published in the International Journal of Medical Sciences pointed out that fenugreek seed extracts help to treat ovarian cyst and also symptoms of PCOS. It also stated that regular consumption of fenugreek improves chances of fertility in women bringing some semblance in menstrual cycles. Another study published in Iran Journal of Pharmaceutical Research mentioned that when fenugreek capsules were prescribed to women suffering from PCOS along with Metmorfin their ultrasounds showed less cyst formation. In PCOS the ovaries have fluid filled cysts which are thought to be a reason for the hormonal imbalances.

Fennel seeds: Consumption of fennel seeds give relief from various period problems – painful periods, irregular periods, et al. In the Journal of Pediatric and Adolescent Gynaecology, a study published in the year 2014 showed that when fennel was used to treat primary dysmenorrhea symptoms it showed promising results. While it is not sure how exactly fennel helps to treat PCOS but it does help in regulating the menstrual cycles in women who suffer from PCOS.

Flaxseeds: They are a rich source of omega-3 fatty acid and lignan a type of compound found in plant and plant products. A study showed that consuming 30 gm of flaxseeds over a period of four months help reduce the testosterone level and improve lipid profile. So flaxseeds not only work by reducing androgen levels (that is always high in women with PCOS) but also improve the cholesterol and triglyceride levels helping in weight management too. However, the study concluded that more clinical data would be needed to establish the link between the consumption of flaxseeds and controlling PCOS.

Should you depend on natural remedies to treat PCOS?

PCOS needs a multi-pronged approach, relying only on natural remedies alone might not help. It is better to once talk to your doctor before relying on any of these natural remedies. Probably these remedies can help to deal better with the condition when used in adjunct to medications and other therapies as advised by the doctor.

Reference:

Swaroop, A., Jaipuriar, A. S., Gupta, S. K., Bagchi, M., Kumar, P., Preuss, H. G., & Bagchi, D. (2015). Efficacy of a Novel Fenugreek Seed Extract (Trigonella foenum-graecum, FurocystTM) in Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS). International journal of medical sciences, 12(10), 825.

Hassanzadeh Bashtian, M., Emami, S. A., Mousavifar, N., Esmaily, H. A., Mahmoudi, M., & Mohammadpoor, A. H. (2013). Evaluation of fenugreek (Trigonella Foenum-graceum L.), effects seeds extract on insulin resistance in women with polycystic ovarian syndrome. Iranian Journal of Pharmaceutical Research, 12(2), 475-481.

1: Ghodsi Z, Asltoghiri M. The effect of fennel on pain quality, symptoms, and menstrual duration in primary dysmenorrhea. J Pediatr Adolesc Gynecol. 2014 Oct;27(5):283-6. doi: 10.1016/j.jpag.2013.12.003. Epub 2014 Jul 30. PubMed PMID: 25085020.

Nowak, D. A., Snyder, D. C., Brown, A. J., & Demark-Wahnefried, W. (2007). The effect of flaxseed supplementation on hormonal levels associated with polycystic ovarian syndrome: A case study. Current topics in nutraceutical research, 5(4), 177.