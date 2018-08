Women, do you feel pain down there? It could be genital sores. Bumps and lesions in or around the vagina can be called as female genital sores. They are small, red, or flesh-coloured bumps and blisters which can make hamper your quality of life. These sores may be itchy, painful and can produce a discharge. The sores can happen due to the sexually transmitted infection (STI) and sometimes due to certain skin disorders. They as tend to change their appearance and become larger. Don’t hesitate or get embarrassed to seek timely treatment.

Sexually transmitted infections, which can be spread through oral, vaginal, or anal sex, are the most common causes of female genital sores. There are chances of spreading STIs through sex toys as well. Female genital sores can be caused due to STIs like genital warts, genital herpes and syphilis.

Treatment: You will be treated by an expert depending upon the cause of your genital sores. You may be asked to take antibiotics, painkillers and antiviral medications to tackle it.

Prevention

• You should practice safe sex: Use protection while having intercourse which will help you to prevent STIs.

• Avoid sexual contact until you complete your treatment.

• If you suffer from genital sores, avoid using soaps down there. The chemicals can irritate.

• Try to maintain good personal hygiene by keeping your vaginal area clean.

• Take a warm shower and you can also opt for a sitz bath if you suffer from genital sores.

• For vaginal blisters, you can also use a cold compress by putting few ice cubes in a cloth and placing them on the area where you can spot the blisters.

• If you have genital sores, avoid using perfumes and lotions down there.

Image Source: Shutterstock